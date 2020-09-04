Bangladesh reports 29 more virus deaths, 1929 new cases in 24hrs

Twenty nine more patients died of coronavirus and 1,929 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Friday.

As many as 4,412 people have died of coronavirus while 321,615 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 13,073 samples were tested. Of them, 1,929 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 2,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 216,191.

A total of 1,615,111 samples have been tested so far.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

