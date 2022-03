A total of 837 people have recovered from the Covid taking the total number of recovered people to 18,70,471.

As many as 29,117 people have so far died from Covid as the country recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March 2020, according to the government estimate.

A total of 19,50,609 people have been infected with coronavirus since Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March 2020.