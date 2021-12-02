Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid deaths

Bangladesh logged three more Covid-19 deaths along with 261 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.



With the latest cases, the daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.24 per cent from Tuesday's 1.50 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,986 while the caseload mounted to 15,76,827.