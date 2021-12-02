Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid deaths

Among the latest deceased, two were women and another was a man. The deaths were reported from the Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.
However, the mortality rate declined to 1.77 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,244 samples, amid the growing concern over the new 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus.
Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.77 per cent with the recovery of 313 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 20 November, Bangladesh logged this year's first zero Covid-linked death with 178 cases.