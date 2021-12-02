Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid deaths

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh logged three more Covid-19 deaths along with 261 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

With the latest cases, the daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.24 per cent from Tuesday's 1.50 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,986 while the caseload mounted to 15,76,827.

Among the latest deceased, two were women and another was a man. The deaths were reported from the Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.

However, the mortality rate declined to 1.77 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,244 samples, amid the growing concern over the new 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.77 per cent with the recovery of 313 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On 20 November, Bangladesh logged this year's first zero Covid-linked death with 178 cases.

