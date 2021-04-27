Bangladesh reports 3031 cases, 78 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 751,659 as 3,031 more cases were reported, after testing 24,237 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 78 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,228, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 12.51 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.93 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 5,234 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 666,927.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 88.73 per cent while the rate of death is 1.49 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 45 were male and 33 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,226 were male (73.26 per cent) and 3,002 female (26.74 per cent).
Among the 78 patients died in the last 24 hours, 76 breathed their last at different hospitals while two at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 50 were in Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram, six in Rajshahi, six in Khulna, one in Barishal, three in Sylhet and two in Mymensingh division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 6,564 were in Dhaka, 2,022 in Chattogram, 588 in Rajshahi, 685 in Khulna, 332 in Barisal, 382 in Sylhet, 417 in Rangpur, and 238 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 24,509 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 53,95,524.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.