Bangladesh reports 31 Covid-19 deaths, 1310 new cases

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.49 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.06 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,195 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15,13,876.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.43 per cent while the rate of death is 1.77 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and 14 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,635 were male (64.20 per cent) and 9,835 female (35.80 per cent).

All of the 31 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.