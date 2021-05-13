Bangladesh reports 31 virus deaths, 9.58pc detection rate

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 778,687 as 1,290 more cases were reported, after testing 13,471 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 31 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,076, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.