Bangladesh reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,275 cases

Bangladesh reported 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,275 new cases in the last 24 hours (as of 8:00am), said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.
According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 10,685 samples.
Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, as many as 359,148 people have been infected so far and 5,161 people died of the disease.
So far 270,491 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,714 in the past 24 hours, the DGHS said.
The rate of recovery is 75.31 per cent while death rate is 1.44 per cent against the detection.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 22 were men while 10 were women. Till today, 3,996 (77.43 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,165 (22.57 per cent) women died since the first fatality reported on 18 March.