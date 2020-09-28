Bangladesh reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,407 cases

Bangladesh reported 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,407 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 11,922 samples.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, as many as 360,555 people have been infected so far and 5,193 people died of the disease.