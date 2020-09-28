Bangladesh reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,407 cases

Advertisement
Bangladesh reported 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,407 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 11,922 samples.
Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, as many as 360,555 people have been infected so far and 5,193 people died of the disease.
So far 272,073patients have recovered from the disease with 1,582 in the past 24 hours, the DGHS said.
The rate of recovery is 75.46 per cent while death rate is 1.44 per cent against the detection.
