Bangladesh reports 36 virus deaths, 1,457 new cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 785,194 as 1,457 more cases were reported, after testing 19,437 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 36 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,284, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.5 per cent.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.