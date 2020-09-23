Bangladesh reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,666 cases

Bangladesh reported 37 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,666 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 14,150 samples.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, as many as 352,287 people have been infected so far and 5,044 people died of the respiratory disease.