Bangladesh reports 37 virus deaths, 1608 new cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 783,737 as 1,608 more cases were reported, after testing 20,528 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 37 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,248, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.83 per cent.