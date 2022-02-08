Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 43 covid deaths, 8,354 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,879,249 on Tuesday as 8,354 more cases were reported, after testing 41,698 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 43 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,670, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 20.03 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.67 per cent.

The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 10,800 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,622,857.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 26 were male and 17 female. Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, 13 in Khulna, two in Rajshahi, one each in Mymensingh and Rangpur.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

