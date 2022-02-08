Bangladesh reports 43 covid deaths, 8,354 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 20.03 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.67 per cent.
The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 10,800 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,622,857.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 26 were male and 17 female. Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, 13 in Khulna, two in Rajshahi, one each in Mymensingh and Rangpur.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.