COVID-19: Bangladesh reports lowest detection rate in 3 months

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Thursday rose to 304,583 as 2,436 more people were found to be positive, after testing 15,124 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 45 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,127, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 16.11 per cent. This was the lowest rate of detection in three months. On 20 May, the rate was 15.84 per cent.
However, the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday is 20.30 per cent.
A total of 3,275 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 193,458.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 63.52 per cent while the rate of death is 1.35 per cent
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 34 were males and 11 females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,242 were males (78.56 per cent) and 885 females (21.44 per cent).
A total of 15,501 samples were collected in the last 24 hours while the number of laboratories active in the country is 92.
As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 15,00,385.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.