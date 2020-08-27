COVID-19: Bangladesh reports lowest detection rate in 3 months

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Thursday rose to 304,583 as 2,436 more people were found to be positive, after testing 15,124 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 45 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,127, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 16.11 per cent. This was the lowest rate of detection in three months. On 20 May, the rate was 15.84 per cent.

However, the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday is 20.30 per cent.