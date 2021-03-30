Bangladesh reports 45 virus deaths, 5,042 new cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh has reported more than 5,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, with 45 deaths in 24 hours for the second consecutive day.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the government, rose to 605,937 as 5,042 more cases were reported, after testing 26,620 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday.
During that time 45 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,994, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.
This is the second highest number of Covid-19 cases detected in Bangladesh in 24 hours to date.
On Monday, the country reported the highest number of 5,181 cases. Some 4,019 cases were reported on 2 July last year.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 18.94 per cent.
The health directorate said the number of total recovery stood to 540,180 until Tuesday.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.
Meanwhile, the government has issued 18-point directives including running all offices and factories with half of the manpower to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.
In this regard the government issued a gazette notification on Monday.
According to the gazette singed, these decisions will be in force from now across the country and remain effective for next two weeks.