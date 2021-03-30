Bangladesh reports 45 virus deaths, 5,042 new cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh has reported more than 5,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, with 45 deaths in 24 hours for the second consecutive day.

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the government, rose to 605,937 as 5,042 more cases were reported, after testing 26,620 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday.

During that time 45 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,994, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.