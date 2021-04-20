Bangladesh reports 4559 cases, 91 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 727,780 as 4,559 more cases were reported, after testing 27,056 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 91 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,558, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.85 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.94 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 6,811 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 628,111.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 86.31 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 58 were male and 33 female. Of the total deaths so far, 7,827 were male (73.92 per cent) and 2,761 female (26.08 per cent).
Among the 91 patients died in the last 24 hours, 88 breathed their last at different hospitals while two at home and one was brought dead at a hospital.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 60 were in Dhaka division, 17 in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi, five in Khulna, four in Barisal and two in Rangpur division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 6,179 were in Dhaka, 1,909 in Chattogram, 557 in Rajshahi, 652 in Khulna, 315 in Barisal, 352 in Sylhet, 401 in Rangpur, and 223 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 27,796 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 52,21,275.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.