Bangladesh reports 4,692 Covid cases, 19 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,914,356 on Monday as 4,692 more cases were reported, after testing 34,689 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 19 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,838, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.53 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.69 per cent.

The health directorate Monday said a total of 13,227 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,691,892.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 12 were male and seven female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 10 were in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh and one each in Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

