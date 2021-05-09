Bangladesh reports 56 new Covid deaths, 1386 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 773,513 as 1,386 more cases were reported, after testing 16,915 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 56 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,934, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.19 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 13.74 per cent.
The health directorate said as many as 3,329 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 710,162.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.81 per cent while the rate of death is 1.54 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 38 were male and 18 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,653 were male (72.51 per cent) and 3,281 female (27.49 per cent).
A total of 16,775 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 56,30,894.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.