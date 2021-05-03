Bangladesh reports 65 virus deaths, 1,734 cases in 24 hrs

Sixty five more patients died of coronavirus and 1,734 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure in a press release on Monday.
As many as 11,644 people have died of coronavirus while 763,682 have been infected so far.
A total of 19,431 samples were tested and of them, 1,734 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on 8 March 2020 and its first death on 18 March in the same year.
