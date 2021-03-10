Bangladesh reports 7 deaths, 1018 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 553,105 as 1018 more cases were reported, after testing 17,032 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time seven more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,496, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5.98 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.18 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,264 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 506,613.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.59 per cent while the rate of death is 1.54 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, four were male and three female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,424 were male (75.61 per cent) and 2,072 female (24.39 per cent).
All of the seven patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 17,299 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 41,97,970.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.