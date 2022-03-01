Bangladesh reports 8 Covid deaths, 799 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.35 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.48 per cent.
The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 7,460 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,822,125.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, five were male and three female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, three in Chattogram division, two in Rajshahi, one each in Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.