Bangladesh reports 8,345 covid cases, 29 deaths in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,861,532 on Sunday as 8,345 more cases were reported, after testing 38,821 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 29 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,589, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 21.50 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 14.63 per cent.

The health directorate Sunday said a total of 8,159 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,602,550.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 15 were male and 14 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 14 were in Dhaka division, four each in Chattogram and Khulna, three in Rangpur, two in Mymensingh and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

