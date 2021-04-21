Bangladesh reports 95 virus deaths, 4,280 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 732,060 as 4,280 more cases were reported, after testing 28,408 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 95 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,683, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.