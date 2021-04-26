Bangladesh reports 97 Covid-19 deaths, 3,306 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 748,628 as 3,306 more cases were reported, after testing 25,786 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 97 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,150, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 12.82 per cent.
As many as 661,693 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the country so far.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death on 18 March that year.