Bangladesh reports eight deaths, 385 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 546,216 as 385 more cases were reported, after testing 13,411 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time eight more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,408, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.