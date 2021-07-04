Bangladesh reports highest 153 deaths, 8,661 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Thursday last reported the highest 143 single-day deaths.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 944,917 as 8,661 more cases were reported, after testing 29,879 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 28.99 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 4,698 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 833,897.
Among the deceased, 96 are men and 57 women.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.