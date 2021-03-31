Bangladesh reports highest 5358 virus cases, 52 deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh has reported more than 5,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, with 52 deaths in 24 hours for the third consecutive day.

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the government, rose to 611,295 as 5,358 more cases were reported, after testing 26,931 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday.

During that time 52 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,046, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

This is highest number of deaths in a single day in the last seven months. Some 54 deaths were reported on 26 August last year.