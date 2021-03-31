Bangladesh reports highest 5358 virus cases, 52 deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh has reported more than 5,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, with 52 deaths in 24 hours for the third consecutive day.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the government, rose to 611,295 as 5,358 more cases were reported, after testing 26,931 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday.
During that time 52 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,046, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.
This is highest number of deaths in a single day in the last seven months. Some 54 deaths were reported on 26 August last year.
Earlier on Tuesday, 5,042 cases were reported and 5,181 more cases on Monday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 19.9 per cent.
The health directorate said the number of total recovery stood to 542,399 until Wednesday.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.
Meanwhile, the government has issued 18-point directives including running all offices and factories with half of the manpower to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.
In this regard the government issued a gazette notification on Monday.
According to the gazette singed, these decisions will be in force from now across the country and remain effective for next two weeks.