Bangladesh reports highest-ever 230 Covid deaths, 11,874 cases in 24 hrs

With the new cases, the number of detected novel cases in the country rose to 10,21,189. Earlier, the highest 11,651 Covid-19 cases were reported on 8 July.
A total of 40,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 8:00am while the rate of detection was 29.67.
The health directorate today said as many as 6,362 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 8,74,501.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 133 were male and 97 female.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.