Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports highest-ever 230 Covid deaths, 11,874 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The country has recorded the highest-ever 230 single-day deaths from coronavirus on Sunday with 11,874 new cases, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths rose to 16,419.

Earlier, the highest single-day death was reported on 9 July as 212 people died on that day.

Advertisement

With the new cases, the number of detected novel cases in the country rose to 10,21,189. Earlier, the highest 11,651 Covid-19 cases were reported on 8 July.

A total of 40,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 8:00am while the rate of detection was 29.67.

Advertisement

The health directorate today said as many as 6,362 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 8,74,501.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 133 were male and 97 female.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement