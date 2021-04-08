Bangladesh reports highest ever 74 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 74 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of deaths in a single day, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,521.
The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 666,132 as 6,854 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
A total of 33,193 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The rate of detection was 22.65 per cent which was 20.02 per cent yesterday.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,391 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 565,030.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.