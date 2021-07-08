Bangladesh reports highest-ever Covid-19 cases, 199 deaths in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 31.62 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.41 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 5,844 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 856,346.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 86.57 per cent, while the rate of death is 1.60 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 133 were male and 66 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,135 were male (70.51 per cent) and 4,657 female (29.49 per cent).
Among the 199 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 145 breathed their last at government hospitals, 42 in private hospitals, one was brought dead to a hospital while 12 passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 65 were in Dhaka division, 37 in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 55 in Khulna, nine in Rangpur, five in Sylhet, three in Barishal and 10 in Mymensingh divisions.
As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 6,866,682.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.