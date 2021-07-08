Bangladesh reports highest-ever Covid-19 cases, 199 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 989,219 as 11,651 more cases were reported, after testing 36,850 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

This is the new record of daily detection. A total of 11,525 cases were detected on 6 July.

During that time 199 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 15,792, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.