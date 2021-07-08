Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports highest-ever Covid-19 cases, 199 deaths in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 989,219 as 11,651 more cases were reported, after testing 36,850 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

This is the new record of daily detection. A total of 11,525 cases were detected on 6 July.

During that time 199 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 15,792, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 31.62 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.41 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 5,844 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 856,346.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 86.57 per cent, while the rate of death is 1.60 per cent, it added.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 133 were male and 66 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,135 were male (70.51 per cent) and 4,657 female (29.49 per cent).

Among the 199 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 145 breathed their last at government hospitals, 42 in private hospitals, one was brought dead to a hospital while 12 passed away at their homes.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 65 were in Dhaka division, 37 in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 55 in Khulna, nine in Rangpur, five in Sylhet, three in Barishal and 10 in Mymensingh divisions.

As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 6,866,682.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

