Bangladesh reports highest number of cases since 2 July peak last year

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 588,132 as 3,737 more cases were reported, after testing 27,299 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 33 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,830, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.69 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 12.95 per cent.
Earlier, on 2 July last year, Bangladesh reported 4,019 cases that was the highest number of cases the country reported in one day.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,057 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 531,951.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 90.45 per cent while the rate of death is 1.50 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 21 were male and 12 female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,671 were male (75.55 per cent) and 2,159 female (24.45 per cent).
Of the 33 patients died in the 24 hours breathed their last, 32 died at different hospitals while one at home.
A total of 27,064 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 45,42,030.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.