Bangladesh reports highest number of cases since 2 July peak last year

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 588,132 as 3,737 more cases were reported, after testing 27,299 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 33 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,830, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.69 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 12.95 per cent.

Earlier, on 2 July last year, Bangladesh reported 4,019 cases that was the highest number of cases the country reported in one day.

The health directorate today said a total of 2,057 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 531,951.