Bangladesh reports lowest daily Covid deaths in five weeks

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Thursday rose to 769,160 as 1,822 more cases were reported, after testing 21,585 samples in the last 24 hours till 8:00am.
During that time 41 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,796, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
This is lowest number of single day death in the country in five weeks.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 8.44 per cent.
The health directorate said as many as 3,698 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 702,163.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.