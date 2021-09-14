Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports lowest single-day Covid-19 deaths in over three months

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A health worker in a Dhaka hospital sorts test tubes with samples for testing novel coronavirus infection
A health worker in a Dhaka hospital sorts test tubes with samples for testing novel coronavirus infectionFile photo

The number of people died of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bangladesh crossed 27,000, reports the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

The number of detected cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 15,34,440 today as 2,074 more cases were reported, after testing 31,724 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 35 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,007, said a press release of the DGHS. This was lowest deaths in a day since 7 June. On that day, the government reported 30 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 6.54 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.49 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 3,735 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 14,86,668.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 96.89 per cent while the rate of death is 1.76 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 21 were male and 14 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,404 were male (64.44 per cent) and 9,603 female (35.56 per cent).

Advertisement

All of the 35 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi and Khulna and two each in Sylhet and Barishal while no one died in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions in the last 24 hours.

Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 11,747 were in Dhaka, 5468 in Chattogram, 1997 in Rajshahi, 3505 in Khulna, 922 in Barisal, 1218 in Sylhet, 1333 in Rangpur, and 817 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.

A total of 32,212 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 93,03,845.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement