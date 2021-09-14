Bangladesh reports lowest single-day Covid-19 deaths in over three months

The number of people died of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bangladesh crossed 27,000, reports the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

The number of detected cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 15,34,440 today as 2,074 more cases were reported, after testing 31,724 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 35 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,007, said a press release of the DGHS. This was lowest deaths in a day since 7 June. On that day, the government reported 30 deaths in the previous 24 hours.