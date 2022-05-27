Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports no Covid-19 death in 24 hours, 23 new cases

BSS
Dhaka
Bangladesh on Friday reported zero Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours while it recorded 23 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

"Bangladesh reported 0.59 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,889 samples were tested in the last 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 16 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,130 people and infected 19,53,379 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,02,016 after another 221 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.37 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,130 fatalities, 12,800 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,328 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.

