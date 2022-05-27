Bangladesh reports no Covid-19 death in 24 hours, 23 new cases

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,130 people and infected 19,53,379 so far, the statement added.
The recovery count rose to 19,02,016 after another 221 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.
From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.37 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.
Among the 29,130 fatalities, 12,800 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,328 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.