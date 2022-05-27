Bangladesh reports no Covid-19 death in 24 hours, 23 new cases

Bangladesh on Friday reported zero Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours while it recorded 23 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

"Bangladesh reported 0.59 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,889 samples were tested in the last 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 16 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.