Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19 in 24 hrs

A health worker collects samples for testing coronavirus infection in Dhaka
A health worker collects samples for testing coronavirus infection in DhakaFile photo

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,950,846 on Tuesday as 121 more cases were reported, after testing 10,949 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

No Covid-19 patient died during the period. The number of total deaths as of Tuesday stands at 29,117, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.11 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.20 per cent.

The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 1,234 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,872,845.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

