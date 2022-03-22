Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19 in 24 hrs

No Covid-19 patient died during the period. The number of total deaths as of Tuesday stands at 29,117, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.11 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.20 per cent.
The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 1,234 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,872,845.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.