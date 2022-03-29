Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 69 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.75 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.13 per cent.
The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 747 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,879,544.
One patient who died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was male from Dhaka.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.