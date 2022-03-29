Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 69 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Slum dwellers get Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Pollibondhu Ershad School in Korail Slum, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 16 November 2021
Slum dwellers get Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Pollibondhu Ershad School in Korail Slum, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 16 November 2021Reuters

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,951,432 on Tuesday as 69 more cases were reported, after testing 9,213 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, one more patient died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 29,120, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.75 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.13 per cent.

The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 747 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,879,544.

One patient who died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was male from Dhaka.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

