Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 81 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Students crowd the school premises to take coronavirus vaccine. The picture was taken from MatijheelIdeal School and College in Dhaka on 9 January. Sazid Hossain
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,951,363 on Monday as 81 more cases were reported, after testing 9,397 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, one more patient died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 29,119, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.86 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.14 per cent.

The health directorate Monday said a total of 993 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,878,797.

One patient, who died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, was female from Sylhet.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

