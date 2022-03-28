Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 81 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.86 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.14 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 993 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,878,797.
One patient, who died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, was female from Sylhet.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.