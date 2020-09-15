Bangladesh reports one new dengue case

Prothom Alo English Desk
A nurse is seen treating a dengue infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.
The health authorities on Tuesday reported one new dengue case in the past 24 hours, UNB reports.

Currently, two dengue patients are being treated at hospitals.

All of them are from the capital, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to DGHS, 440 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 438 have recovered.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

