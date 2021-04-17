Bangladesh reports over 100 Covid deaths again

Bangladesh reported over a hundred Covid-19 deaths for the consecutive second day as 101 patients died of the virus Saturday.
With the latest casualties, the number of total deaths in the country increased to 10,283.
The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 715,252 as 3,473 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 16,185 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the rate of detection was 21.46 per cent.
A total of 5,907 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered people to 608,815, the health directorate said.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death on 18 March that year.