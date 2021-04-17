Bangladesh reports over 100 Covid deaths again

Bangladesh reported over a hundred Covid-19 deaths for the consecutive second day as 101 patients died of the virus Saturday.

With the latest casualties, the number of total deaths in the country increased to 10,283.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 715,252 as 3,473 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).