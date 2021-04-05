Bangladesh reports over 7000 Covid-19 cases for 2nd straight day

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 644,439 as 7,075 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am.
During that time 52 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,318, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
A total of 30,239 samples were tested in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today. The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 23.4 per cent.
The health directorate said some 2,932 people recovered from Covid-19 taking the total number of recovery to 555,414.
The number of detections of novel coronavirus infected people has been rising steeply in Bangladesh for the last few days. On 4 April, the country reported over 7,000 cases (7,087) in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began.
The authorities have enforced a week-long countrywide lockdown from Monday.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.