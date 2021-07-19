Bangladesh reports record 231 new Covid deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 1,117,310 as 13,321 more cases were reported, after testing 45,012 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 231 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 18,125, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.