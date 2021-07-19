Bangladesh reports record 231 new Covid deaths in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 29.59 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 15.30 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 9,335 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 941,343.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.25 per cent while the rate of death is 1.62 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 136 were male and 95 were female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,550 were male (69.24 per cent) and 5,575 female (30.76 per cent).
Among the 231 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 167 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 46 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while 18 patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 73 were in Dhaka division, 43 in Chattogram, 16 in Rajshahi, 57 in Khulna, six in Barishal, eight in Sylhet and 17 in Rangpur and 11 in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 8,666 were in Dhaka, 3,299 in Chattogram, 1,406 in Rajshahi, 2,259 in Khulna, 540 in Barisal, 642 in Sylhet, 859 in Rangpur, and 454 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 45,012 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 7,300,399.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.