Bangladesh reports record 7626 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 659,278 as 7,626 more cases were reported, after testing 34,630 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 63 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,447, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

This was the highest number of cases that Bangladesh reported in 24 hours. Earlier, the country reported record 7,213 cases in a day on 6 April.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 22.02 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.50 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 3,256 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 561,639.