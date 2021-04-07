Bangladesh reports record 7626 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 659,278 as 7,626 more cases were reported, after testing 34,630 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 63 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,447, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
This was the highest number of cases that Bangladesh reported in 24 hours. Earlier, the country reported record 7,213 cases in a day on 6 April.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 22.02 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.50 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,256 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 561,639.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.19 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 39 were male and 23 female. Of the total deaths so far, 7,082 were male (74.97 per cent) and 2,365 female (25.03 per cent).
All of the 63 patients died in the 24 hours, breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 34,668 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 48,82,5665.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.