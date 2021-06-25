Bangladesh reports second highest Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs, 5869 fresh cases

This is the second highest number of deaths in Bangladesh in 24 hours the health directorate reported. The country reported highest 112 deaths in Covid-19 on 19 April this year.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 21.22 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.60 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 2,776 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 797,559.