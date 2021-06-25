Bangladesh reports second highest Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs, 5869 fresh cases

This is the second highest number of deaths in Bangladesh in 24 hours the health directorate reported. The country reported highest 112 deaths in Covid-19 on 19 April this year.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 21.22 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.60 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,776 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 797,559.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 90.76 per cent while the rate of death is 1.59 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 75 were male and 33 female. Of the total deaths so far, 9,995 were male (71.52 per cent) and 3,981 female (28.48 per cent).
Among the 108 patients died in the last 24 hours, 97 breathed their last at different hospitals while 11 at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 25 were in Dhaka division, 23 in Chattogram, 16 in Rajshahi, 27 in Khulna, 10 in Rangpur, three in Sylhet and four in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 7,472 were in Dhaka, 2,650 in Chattogram, 952 in Rajshahi, 1114 in Khulna, 413 in Barisal, 514 in Sylhet, 565 in Rangpur, and 296 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 28,247 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 64,63,119.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.