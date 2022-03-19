Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, detection bellow 1pc

A total of 7451 samples were tested in the 24 hours and the detection rate against the test was 0.83. The rate of detection was 1.16 on Friday.
A total of 1014 people have recovered from the Covid in the 24 hours.
As many as 29,114 people have so far died from Covid as the country recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March 2020, according to the government estimate.
Some 1869,643 people have recovered from the deadly disease coronavirus.
A total of 19,50,527 people have been infected with coronavirus since Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March 2020.