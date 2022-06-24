Bangladesh seeks Commonwealth support for Rohingya repatriation

Momen raised the issue during his intervention at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting held in Rwandan Capital Kigali on Thursday.

He appreciated the Commonwealth nations for incorporating a special text on Rohingya crisis in the Heads of Governments Communiqué.

Momen also called upon the fellow Commonwealth nations to exert pressure on the Myanmar regime to comply with the ‘Provisional Measures’ by the ICJ and create a conducive environment in the Rakhine State for the safe, secure and dignified return of their nationals.