Bangladesh seeks Commonwealth support for Rohingya repatriation

Momen raised the issue during his intervention at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting held in Rwandan Capital Kigali on Thursday.
He appreciated the Commonwealth nations for incorporating a special text on Rohingya crisis in the Heads of Governments Communiqué.
Momen also called upon the fellow Commonwealth nations to exert pressure on the Myanmar regime to comply with the ‘Provisional Measures’ by the ICJ and create a conducive environment in the Rakhine State for the safe, secure and dignified return of their nationals.
The meeting also discussed many pressing global issues like democracy, peace and governance, sustainable inclusive development, and actions on post-covid recovery.
The foreign ministers also finalised endorsement by the Heads of the Commonwealth declarations on Childcare and protection reform; Commonwealth Living Land Charter, the declaration on sustainable urbanisation and the Heads of Governments Communiqué.
The meeting was attended by the ministers of foreign affairs and the high-level delegation of Commonwealth countries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.