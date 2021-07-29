Bangladesh seeks US partnership in vaccine production

Prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment Salman F Rahman has sought the assistance from the US government to encourage their vaccine-producing companies to partner with capable pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Recalling the two countries' close cooperation in combating Covid-19 since the early days of the pandemic, adviser Rahman stressed scaling up of the global production of the Covid-19 vaccines and other pandemic management equipment to tackle the virus.

He also stated that Bangladesh is ready to make necessary investments for the capacity enhancement of pharmaceutical companies for such partnerships.

Adviser Rahman and senior official for economic growth, energy, and the environment of the US state department ambassador Marcia Bernicat discussed ways to have stronger collaboration on Covid-19 front.



