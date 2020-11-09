Bangladesh sees 25 more COVID-19 deaths, 1683 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Monday rose to 421,921 as 1,683 more people were found to be positive after testing 14,042 samples in 24 hours.
During that time, 25 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,092, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.99 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 17.17 per cent.
A total of 1,623 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 339,768.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Saturday stands at 80.53 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and 8 female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,688 were male (76.95 per cent) and 1,404 female (23.05 per cent).
A total of 14,042 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 24,56,644.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.