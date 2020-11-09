Bangladesh sees 25 more COVID-19 deaths, 1683 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Monday rose to 421,921 as 1,683 more people were found to be positive after testing 14,042 samples in 24 hours.

During that time, 25 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,092, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.99 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 17.17 per cent.