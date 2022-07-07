Bangladesh should develop ICT infrastructures: Economists

Bangladesh should develop and upgrade ICT infrastructures before implementing restrictions of Cross Border Data Flows (CBDF) as restricting data flow could be a hindrance in taking full advantage of the rapidly evolving data analytics and techniques, said economists and experts, reports BSS.

They also suggested for policy in favour of data localisation and its restrictiveness which needs a comprehensive cost benefit analysis.

They also recommended for a research-based pragmatic policy towards data regulation for Bangladesh.

The observations and recommendations came from a webinar held today on 'digital exports of Bangladesh: impact of cross-border data flow restriction' jointly organized by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and CUTS International.