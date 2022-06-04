Bangladesh starts week-long booster dose campaign

The government has taken this initiative to cover over ten million people though nearly four crore citizens are waiting to get the booster dose, he said.

According to the Health Services Division, the booster doses will be administered in 16,181 centres across the country. Of these, 623 are permanent centres while 15,558 are temporary ones.

As many as 45,535 health workers and volunteers have been roped in for the campaign, officials said. Adults who got their second dose some four months ago are eligible for the booster shot.