Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19

Bangladesh has sequenced 304 genomes of Covid-19 so far and submitted to Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), reports UNB.

Professor Aftab Ali Shaikh, chairman of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), said this at a press conference on Wednesday.

Different international organisations praised Bangladeshi scientists for their achievements in genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples, Aftab said.

"CNN's senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen recently said countries with far fewer resources, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Suriname, had processed samples more quickly than the US."