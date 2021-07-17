Bangladesh

Bangladesh to get another 3m doses of Moderna vaccines: Envoy

Prothom Alo English Desk

US ambassador Earl R Miller has announced another consignment of three million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for Bangladesh, reports UNB.

These vaccine doses are coming to Bangladesh from the American people via the COVAX facility, he said.

"The US is committed to increasing the country's vaccine supply to beat the pandemic here and worldwide," ambassador Miller tweeted.

In the first week of July, Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine under the COVAX facility.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will receive 2 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China on Saturday night as part of a commercial agreement.

Deputy chief of mission at Chinese embassy in Dhaka, Hualong Yan told UNB on Friday that the vaccine doses would arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in two planes.

He said China would also give 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as gift in addition to the earlier 1.1 million doses.

Bangladesh has already received 2 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as part of commercial purchase from China. The country is slated to receive initially 15 million doses of the vaccine as part of the commercial agreement.

Hualong also said that China stands ready to provide all support and assistance to help the Bangladesh government mitigate poverty through the China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center.

Earlier, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that Beijing would continue to provide Bangladesh with the Covid jabs to help Bangladesh fight the pandemic.

